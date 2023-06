Еспаргаро пропуска и Гран При на Италия

Pol Espargaro Very Close to MotoGP™ Return!



The #44 is hopeful to be back with the team very soon. In the meantime, @94jonasfolger will line up again with us in Mugello this week🇮🇹



📰 Full article 👉🏼 https://t.co/QYqs93yzKq pic.twitter.com/TaLWMrLSGw