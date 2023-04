Нювил опази лидерството в рали „Хърватия”

SS8 #RallyCroatia



⏱4:59.0 - 4th fastest, 2.7s slower than #Evans



"It was a bit better at the end of the day and I am really happy that we had a bit more fun in the car this afternoon. Hopefully we can finish in first place at the end - that would be a great achievement for the… pic.twitter.com/3FE7OxdWTh