Барселона с нов опит за Амрабат

‼️‼️ SOFYAN AMRABAT TO FC BARCELONA UPDATE:



According to @FabrizioRomano, Barcelona's pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is anticipated to hit a significant roadblock.



Remember that 26-year-old Amrabat was a major transfer target of Barcelona's in the first week of… https://t.co/UFipbj0yJO pic.twitter.com/sgNnWiSxJG