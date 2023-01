Родни таланти подписаха с британски клуб

Incoming transmition... a new crew has been located!



In 2023, we're heading into CS:GO. Tune in tonight at 5pm GMT as we go head-to-head with @viperioesports.



🇧🇬 @shaiKcsgo

🇧🇬 @milky_csgo

🇧🇬 @hybrIDd1g

🇧🇬 @SkrimoCS

🇧🇬 @marcsgo



Manager: 🇺🇸 @Jeremy9000CSGO#RISINGSTARS pic.twitter.com/BbLc2CKUvB