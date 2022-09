Ясни са финалистките на турнира в Токио

40 WINNERS! 🔥 Liudmila Samsonova storms into her third consecutive WTA final with a terrific 7-6, 6-2 win over the in-form Zhang Shuai.



Served fabulously today with 13 aces and she is into the Toray Pan Pacific Open final without losing a set in the process!



[🎥: @WTA TV] pic.twitter.com/tHVnl95Cji