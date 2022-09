Мидтиланд унижи Лацио

5 - For the 4th time in their history Lazio have conceded at least 5 goals in a match in UEFA competitions:



02/11/1977 - Lens v Lazio 6-0 UEFA Cup

29/10/1996 - Tenerife v Lazio 5-3 UEFA Cup

05/04/2000 - Valencia v Lazio 5-2 Champions League.



Debacle.#MidtjyllandLazio #UEL