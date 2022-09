Тимен Аренсман спечели кралския етап на Обиколката на Испания

🙌 A first-ever Grand Tour stage win for Thymen Arensman

⏱ Primoz Roglic claws back more time

🔴 Remco Evenepoel still in red for the final rest day



It was a 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 finish to Stage 15 of La Vuelta 🤩🍿#LaVuelta22 | @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/JmtnBmfud4