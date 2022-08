Може ли Рованпера да вземе титлата в Гърция?

We come away from the always-tricky @ypresrally with a double podium after some great battles!



Check out the full story of our weekend here: https://t.co/sPXfa88WRr 🎬#ToyotaGAZOORacing #GRYaris #WRC #YpresRally 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/NiZwvyPMKY