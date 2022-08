Без руски флагове на рали "Финландия"

Can confirm @OfficialWRC Rally1 cars are crazy fast and co-drivers and drivers are super human.



Made my co-driving debut alongside @TakamotoKatsuta in the 2022 @TGR_WRC GR Yaris in a @RallyFinland test. Absolutely insane eye opening experience into the world of co-driving #wrc pic.twitter.com/VX5MmaeNkC