Челси обмисля оферта за Кристиано Роналдо

🚨 EXCL: Chelsea considering Cristiano Ronaldo move. Man Utd currently say not for sale but #CFC monitoring & not ruling out. Mendes talks continue - Boehly/Eghbali intrigued by idea. Tuchel admires 37yo but unclear if he would approve @TheAthleticUK #MUFC https://t.co/oFgWSX1b8q