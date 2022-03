Хамилтън: Тази година гумите дават по-лошо сцепление

For the first time in 2022: it’s race week! 🏁



The @BAH_Int_Circuit will host the season-opener for the fourth time. The new 18-inch tyres will also make their Grand Prix debut in Sakhir. 🇧🇭https://t.co/6O0vZWMINj#F1 #Fit4F1 #Formula1 #BahrainGP #Pirelli #Pirelli150 pic.twitter.com/OTaN4AZxg2