Mercedes с безкомпромисна двойна победа на старта на сезона във Формула Е

.@JakeDennis19 goes for the move but doesn't make it stick... Will we see these two battling it out until the end of the race? 👀



Follow LIVE timing here 👉 https://t.co/NqfsxKU5B4



🇸🇦 2022 #DiriyahEPrix | @Andre_Lotterer pic.twitter.com/jUBuVi9ecV