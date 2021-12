Сьострьом триумфира на 50 метра свободен стил на Световното в Абу Даби

Maggie Macneil 🇨🇦 and Kliment Kolesnikov (RSF) finish on the most world titles (4) at this tournament. Sarah Sjostrom 🇸🇪 and Louise Hansson 🇸🇪 have collected the most medals (7), both also a record for a Swedish swimmer at a single edition #swimming pic.twitter.com/BaXl9ubK4U