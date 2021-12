Две титли за Тайланд при жените в днешните първи две категории на СП

🏋 Weightlifting | 2021 IWF World Championships - Tashkent, UZB

◾ Thailand's 🇹🇭 Surodchana Khambao takes all the 3 gold medals at stake in the Women's 49kg. Siti Nafisatuh Hariroh 🇮🇩 finished 4th while Elien Rose Perez 🇵🇭 placed 8th overall. pic.twitter.com/K5N5Q9hAUQ