Салах счупи 17-годишен рекорд на Анри

21 - @MoSalah (13 goals, 8 assists) has had a direct hand in 21 @premierleague goals this season, a new highest total by a player after a team's 14th game of the season, taking the mantle from Thierry Henry in 04-05 (20), who had 11 goals and nine assists at the same stage. King. pic.twitter.com/MT4t8Fn409