Нювил поведе на Евънс след първия ден на Рали Испания

The first day of #RallyRACC ends with @ElfynEvans just 0.7s from the lead! 👏@SebOgier makes it two #YarisWRC drivers in the top three, and @KalleRovanpera is 5th after a stronger afternoon 👍#ToyotaGAZOORacing #PushingTheLimitsForBetter #WRC pic.twitter.com/6RIUyPhpoI