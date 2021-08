Тиери Нювил с първа победа за сезон 2021 във WRC

Third place for @KalleRovanpera and @JonneHalttunen at #YpresRally! 🥉



Another great result for the Finnish duo after a close battle with their team-mates on the tricky roads of Belgium! 👏#ToyotaGAZOORacing #PushingTheLimitsForBetter #YarisWRC #WRC pic.twitter.com/ik94HheG8C