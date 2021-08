САЩ прегазиха Австралия и са на победа от четвърта поредна олимпийска титла

🇺🇸 @usabasketball defeats 🇦🇺 @BasketballAus 97-78 to advance to the #Tokyo2020 Men’s #Basketball Finals!



The U.S.A. will face the winner of France vs. Slovenia in the Gold Medal game.



KD: 23 PTS, 9 REB

Book: 20 PTS

Jrue: 11 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST

Mills: 15 PTS, 8 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/VOVzWX5oRI