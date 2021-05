Вики Томова показа характер и отново е на полуфинал на турнир от WTA

WTA 250 Belgrade 🇷🇸 QF:



(LL) Viktoriya Tomova 🇧🇬 - (Q) Reka-Luca Jani 🇭🇺 6-1 2-6 7-5



Second career WTA SF for Tomova, who will make her top 110 debut next week, setting NCH ranking #108.