Финикс, Лейкърс и Денвър с важни победи, Минесота изненада Юта

D'Angelo Russell tonight vs. Jazz...



31 MIN | 27 PTS | 12 ASTS | 10/16 FG | 7/12 3PTRS



D-Lo has hit all 3 of MIN's game-tying or go-ahead shots in final :10 of 4Q/OT this season.



:04.2 -- GW layup vs. UTA 4/26

:08.6 -- GT 3-pointer @ BOS 4/9

:02.9 -- GW 3-pointer @ OKC 2/5 pic.twitter.com/sFl5KHI6jR