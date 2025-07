Стрикланд остава наказан след нападението над друг боец в Лас Вегас

😤 Luis Hernandez stays undefeated with a Round 2 guillotine choke submission over Miles Hunsinger at #TNU145!

The Miami prospect made a statement — both in the cage and on the mic, calling out Sean Strickland post-fight 🔥#MMA | #FutureStarsOfMMA | #UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/onhk1U5N9b