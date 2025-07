Има сделка: Брентфорд прие последното предложение на Манчестър Юнайтед за Мбемо

🚨💣 BREAKING: Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United, here we go!



Green light from Brentford and club to club agreement reached for £70m package, as @TheAthleticFC reports.



Contract agreed weeks ago with Mbeumo as he only wanted Man United move.



After Cunha, Mbeumo next for #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/BUjhywXeSS