САЩ измъкна драматична победа над Канада в Арлингтън

#VNL2025: THRILLER IN ARLINGTON! 🇺🇸🔥



Team USA outlasted Canada 🇨🇦 in a dramatic 3-2 win, taking the tie-break 19-17!



With the victory, the Americans punch their ticket to the #VNL Finals! 🎟️



