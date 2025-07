Анисимова се добра до четвъртфиналите след схватка с корава чехкиня

Anisimova d. Noskova 6-2 5-7 6-4



Down 1-3 in set 3



What a fight from Amanda



She’s into her 1st Grand Slam QF since Wimbledon 2022



One of the most dangerous players on the planet, playing the tennis of her life



✅3rd Slam QF

✅10-2 on grass in 2025



Better watch out



