“Билд” потвърди за офертата на Байерн към Лудогорец

True✅ FC Bayern want Hendrik #Bonmann (31)

❇️ He is the a potential backup goalkeeper if Daniel #Peretz completes a move to #PSVEindhoven

❇️ Negotiations are still ongoing between the clubs after Bayern made a bid to #Ludogorets

Story with @lorenzooleporee @BalkansSports_ |… pic.twitter.com/5kidtWvoxA