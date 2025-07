Клуб от Серия "А" води преговори с Лудогорец за Пьотровски

Jakub Piotrowski is in talks to join Udinese Calcio 🇮🇹



The 27 y/o midfielder could reunite with Kosta Runjaić, now Udinese coach, with whom he worked at Pogoń Szczecin



Last summer, Udinese had already shown interest in the Polish international



