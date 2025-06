Тимъти Уеа отряза Нотингам, а агентът му нападна Ювентус

🚨⚪️⚫️ Tim Weah’s agent Badou Sambague on USMNT winger left out of Juventus squad: “Weah is a fantastic player and fantastic teammate. To see people acting like this for money and because they are selfish desappointed me a lot. This is a shame”.



“Anyway, until I'm here, nobody… pic.twitter.com/JFDHznB3f3