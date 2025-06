Виктория Томова пропиля шест мачбола и отпадна в Ийстбърн

6 MATCH POINTS SAVED!



Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova pulls off the crazy comeback as she comes from 1-6 down in the final-set tiebreak to beat Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-7, 7-6 in the first round of the Lexus Eastbourne Open.



What a win and definitely one that boosts the morale! pic.twitter.com/cTqie7TH8f