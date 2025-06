25 години от началото на най-доминантната серия в Льо Ман

🏁 In 2000, Audi claimed its first-ever victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.



The legendary R8 proved unstoppable — it was the first of thirteen wins the brand would secure between 2000 and 2016: a reign that left a lasting mark on endurance racing and the Le Mans legend.

