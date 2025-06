Раниери е спряган за възможен заместник на Спалети начело на Италия

🚨After the defeat vs Norway, the FIGC are now evaluating the concrete possibility of managerial change



Meeting is scheduled for TUESDAY‼️



In the event that Spalletti resigns:

3 names to keep an eye out for

• Stefano Pioli

• Claudio Ranieri

• Daniele De Rossi@DiMarzio pic.twitter.com/4dy5wDn8Zo