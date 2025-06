Исторически финали на "Ролан Гарос" между номер 1 и номер 2

1 - The #1 & #2 have both reached Singles finals at a single Major for the first time since US Open 2013 (Djokovic, Nadal, S. Williams and Azarenka) and for the first time at RG since 1984 (McEnroe, Lendl, Navratilova and Evert). Contest. #RolandGarros | @rolandgarros @atptour pic.twitter.com/tqvWIkIvBd