Джоб Белингам тръгва по стъпките на брат си

🚨⚫️🟡 BREAKING | Jobe #Bellingham has decided to join Borussia Dortmund today. Decision 100 % made and confirmed. After BILD.



Understand Bellingham has also informed Eintracht Frankfurt of his decision.



Negotiations with Sunderland are set to begin shortly. Price valuation:… pic.twitter.com/zLzKUt8HGk