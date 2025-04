Братът на Белингам бе избран за най-добър през сезона в Чемпиъншип

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jobe Bellingham (19) is your EFL Championship Young Player of the Year:



☑️ 38 starts (3417 minutes played)

⚽️ 4 goals

🅰️ 3 assists

🔑 47 chances created

🔀 36 dribbles completed

💥 69 touches in the opposition’s box

✈️ 69 aerial duels won

💪 5.69 ball recoveries per 90m



The…