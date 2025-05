Кварацхелия към бивш футболист по българските терени: Ще пием вино от трофея на ШЛ

Kvaratskhelia’s promise to his former coach Lado Kakashvili if he wins the Champions League final:



"He made me a promise. If he wins, he’s going to bring the cup back here to Tbilisi. We’ll sit in my office, and drink Georgian wine from the trophy." [The Athletic FC]



🇬🇪🍷 pic.twitter.com/3e2hDXtLEt