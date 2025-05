Мбапе чупи нови рекорди

Against Barcelona, Kylian Mbappé broke the record for the most goals scored in their debut season for Real Madrid.



◉ 39 - Kylian Mbappé (24/25)

◎ 37 - Ivan Zamorano (92/93)

◎ 33 - Cristiano Ronaldo (09/10)

◎ 33 - Ruud van Nistelrooy (06/07)



But he also set an unwanted… pic.twitter.com/uo4dkwhfjV