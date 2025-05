Хюстън Рокетс удължи серията с Голдън Стейт Уориърс

Amen Thompson is just the 5th player in NBA history to total 25+ PTS, 5+ STL and 3+ BLK in a playoff game, joining Hakeem Olajuwon (2x), Charles Barkley, Elvin Hayes and Rick Barry. Thompson is the youngest to do so.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google https://t.co/nmLCzO6NB5 pic.twitter.com/Y7T4DELrv8