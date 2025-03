Нова Зеландия е вторият класирал се с игра отбор на Мондиал 2026

📌 5/48 nations confirmed their spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup:



🇲🇽 Mexico (host)

🇨🇦 Canada (host)

🇺🇸 United States (host)

🇯🇵 Japan (AFC)

🇳🇿 New Zealand (OFC)



⏳ 43/48 yet to be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/h6QKHZVNhK