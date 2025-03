Аморим за действието на Доргу, което му спечели похвали: Не съм сигурен, че щях да отговоря така, ако губехме

🚨🚨🎙️| Ruben Amorim on Patrick Dorgu admitting it wasn't a penalty:



"It depends. Is the right thing to do so I'm quite proud of him. I cannot say if it's 0-0 or losing I have same response. He did a great performance. In that position he had the physicality, he is clearly able… pic.twitter.com/4WrNzHpuJ4