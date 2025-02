Овечкин достигна 30 гола за 19-и път с Вашингтон Кепитълс

IT'S ANOTHER 30-GOAL SEASON FOR ALEX OVECHKIN! 🦅 #Gr8Chase



Alex Ovechkin's 19th 30-goal season comes at age 39 making him one of just four players to achieve the feat at this age or older. Ovechkin joins Gordie Howe, Johnny Bucyk, and Teemu Selanne. pic.twitter.com/ZS9Rg0ew4E