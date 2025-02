Франческо Фортунато подобри световния рекорд на 5000 метра спортно ходене

🚨 WORLD RECORD 🚨

🇮🇹 Francesco Fortunato breaks the WR in the Men’s #5000m #RaceWalk (Short Track) in 17:55.65 at the Italian Indoor Championships.

He's the first man to break 18 minutes in the event. #Athletics #TrackandField #RW 🇮🇹 #Ancona