Бриньоне спечели гигантския слалом в Сестриере, Шифрин 25-а

🇮🇹 Federica Brignone triumphs in Sestriere! 🏆🎿

Another incredible performance from the Giant Slalom World Champion as she claims victory on home snow! 🇮🇹 33 World Cup Win, 6th this season!



🥈 Alice Robinson

🥉 Thea Louise Stjernesund#fisalpine #wintersport #worldcupsestriere pic.twitter.com/rs0JOQioHY