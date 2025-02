Бодьо/Глимт продължи след драма с три попадения в добавеното време и три автогола

Bodø/Glimt went on a rollercoaster of emotions in their UEL playoff against Twente 🎢



◽ Were going out in the 90th minute

◽ Scored twice in four minutes of added time to put themselves ahead

◽ Conceded a 90+6' equalizer to go to ET

◽ Scored twice in ET to advance



