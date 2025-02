История като от филм - играч на Лил се завърна на терена с гол, след като осем месеца по-рано претърпя сърдечен арест

Nabil Bentaleb’s amazing story 🥹🇩🇿



⚽️ May 19, 2024: Last L1 match

⚽️ June 18, 2024: Suffers cardiac arrest

⚽️ June 27, 2024: Told his career was probably over

⚽️ Feb. 12, 2025: Back to training

⚽️ Feb. 16, 2025: First match back with a goal



THE BEAUTIFUL GAME. 😍 pic.twitter.com/B6qwi0M2le