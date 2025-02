Фриц разочарова публиката в Делрей Бийч, въпреки че беше близо до геройски обрат

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina continues his promising start of the season, beats world #4 and two-time defending champion Taylor Fritz 7-6(4) 7-6(5) to reach the semifinals in Delray Beach.



8th career top 10 win, 4th career top 5 win



First semifinal since august 2023.



Big win. pic.twitter.com/D7PA9DTk9z