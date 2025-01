Ювентус загуби твърд титуляр за следващите няколко мача

😯Since the beginning of November, Gatti and Kalulu have played all 19 matches across Serie A, UCL, Supercoppa, and the Coppa.



• Kalulu: 1,636 minutes

• Gatti: 1,613 minutes



They are the two most-used defenders among all Serie A teams. @EnricoTurcato | #Juventus pic.twitter.com/t2JAViXIyS