Павлюченкова: Малки детайли станаха причина за загубата ми, но съм доволна от началото на годината

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is the first player since Elena Rybakina in the 2023 final to take a set off Aryna Sabalenka at the #AusOpen. She had won last 25 sets.



Dominates the 2nd set 6-2, rushing Sabalenka into making unforced errors & not letting her dictate from the baseline. pic.twitter.com/JQGGpVDFJq