Флик коментира ситуацията с Араухо и Фати

🚨🎙️| Hansi Flick: "Ansu hasn’t asked me to leave. I haven’t thought what would happen if he did. Whatever he tells me, I will respond to him honestly."



"If he wants to stay, it's fine. He's a La Masia player and I will help him develop. I have to be honest with all." #fcblive pic.twitter.com/WfuyVQJqQI