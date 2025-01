Сандърс взе седмия етап, продължава да води убедително в рали "Дакар"

🏁 Stage 7️⃣ - Bikes 🏍



Provisional top 3:

🥇 Daniel Sanders

🥈 Tosha Schareina

🥉 Pablo Quintanilla



Daniel Sanders claims victory on stage 7, a loop around Al Duwadimi. The Australian made his move late in the special, capitalising on Tosha Schareina's role as the stage opener.… pic.twitter.com/WLZ5vEYzli