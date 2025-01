Реал Мадрид и Барселона излизат за трофей в поредното нажежено Ел Класико

14 - @FCBarcelona are the team with the most #SpanishSuperCup titles (14), @realmadriden are second (13), although "The Whites" are the team with the most such titles under the new format (three out of five: 2020, 2022 and 2024). Clásico#RM🤍💜#FCB❤💙#Clásico pic.twitter.com/UBPSGh5YoK