Илия Груев поднови тренировки с Лийдс

⚪️ #LUFC team news pre-Harrogate:



❌ Patrick Bamford (4 weeks)

❌ Joel Piroe (minor, not risking)

❓ Max Wöber (knee problems)

✅ Junior Firpo

✅ Ilia Gruev

✅ Pascal Struijk (all three back in team training)https://t.co/utLObSgZWW